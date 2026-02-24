Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 25: Timings for 7th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More

Mumbai, February 24: As the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) progresses, Muslims across India are observing the seventh day of fasting (Roza) on Wednesday, February 25. Fasting during this month is anchored by two essential meals: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed to provide energy for the day ahead, and Iftar, the sunset meal that signifies the end of the day's fast. Because these timings are governed by the positions of the sun, they shift each day slightly and vary significantly between cities based on their geographical coordinates.

Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, February 25, for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

City-Wise Timings for February 25, 2026

According to the latest schedules provided by UrduPoint and local lunar calendars, here are the precise Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities today.

Sehri and Iftar Timings Today, February 25, 2026

City Sehri (End Time) Iftar (Start Time) Mumbai 05:48 AM 06:42 PM Delhi 05:32 AM 06:18 PM Ahmedabad 05:50 AM 06:41 PM Lucknow 05:17 AM 06:05 PM Kolkata 04:47 AM 05:38 PM Chennai 05:16 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:37 AM 06:26 PM Bengaluru 05:27 AM 06:28 PM Patna 05:00 AM 05:49 PM Srinagar 05:42 AM 06:23 PM Bhopal 05:30 AM 06:21 PM Jaipur 05:38 AM 06:25 PM Ranchi 04:59 AM 05:50 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:27 AM 06:33 PM

The Importance of Punctuality

In the Islamic tradition, the timing of these meals (Sehri and Iftar) is a matter of religious precision. The fast begins at the break of dawn (Fajr) and must be maintained without food or water until the moment the sun disappears below the horizon (Maghrib). Devotees are encouraged to finish Sehri a few minutes before the call to prayer and to break the fast promptly at sunset, traditionally starting with dates and water as practised by the Prophet Muhammad. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Spiritual Reflection and Community

While the physical aspect of Ramadan involves abstinence, the spiritual focus is on self-discipline, charity (Zakat), and increased prayer. Across India, the atmosphere changes during these hours; early mornings are marked by the quiet preparation of Sehri, while evenings see a surge of communal activity as families and neighbours gather for Iftar. In metropolitan areas, special arrangements are often made for office-goers and travellers to ensure they can break their fast on time.

Seasonal Variations

As February moves toward March, the days are gradually lengthening. This results in Sehri timings becoming slightly earlier and Iftar timings moving later by about a minute every few days. Observants are advised to keep a local timetable handy, as even a few kilometres of distance between neighbouring towns can result in a one-to-two-minute difference in sunset and sunrise.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).