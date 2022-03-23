Shaheed Diwas is the commemoration of the day that noted fighters and leaders martyred to protect and build the country that they aspired to become. Also known as Martyr’s Day, India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on seven important days. Shaheed Diwas in March 2022 will be observed on March 23, which marks the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. Every year, to mark Shaheed Diwas in March, people often share inspiring quotes by Bhagat Singh, Freedom Shayaris, and songs, Shaheed Diwas 2022 messages, Images & Wallpapers of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru as well as Shaheed Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March: Date, History and Significance of Martyr’s Day in India Marking Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru are known across the country as some of the most ferocious and courageous freedom fighters in the Indian struggle for Independence. Their aspirations for a free India and their values and journey are remembered and taught to the younger generations on this day. People pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru by visiting their shrines or revisiting their work of arts and passing their teachings and observations forward. Martyrs' Day 2022 in India: Know Dates of Six-Declared Sarvodaya Day or Shaheed Diwas in the Country, History and Significance.

This is the key reason that many people choose to mark Shaheed Diwas in March by sharing inspiring quotes by Bhagat Singh, Freedom Shayaris and songs, Shaheed Diwas 2022 messages, Images & Wallpapers of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru as well as Shaheed Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Quotes

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: The Tyrant Dies and His Rule is Over, the Martyr Dies and his Rule Begins. - Soren Kierkegaard

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Messages

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Shaheed Diwas 2022 "If the Deaf are to Hear the Sound Has to be Very Loud-Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Posters

Shaheed Diwas 2022 SMS (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: Mit Gaye Jo Khushi Se Watan Ke Naam Par; Aao Sachhe Dil Se Unhein Hum Yaad Karein, De Gaye Jo Humein Khuli Hawa Azadi Ki, Aao Aise Shaheedon Ko Sar Jhuka Kar Parnaam Karein. Shaheed Diwas 2022

Shaheed Diwas 2022 SMS

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Messages (File Image)

Martyr's Day Image Reads: Life is Lived on its Own, Other's Shoulders are Used only at the Time of Funeral -Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Posters (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Shaheed Diwas 2022. A Martyr Can Never Cooperate with Death, Go to Death in a Way that They’re Not Trying to Escape. - Stanley Hauerwas

Shaheed Diwas 2022 Quotes: Patriotic Sayings, Messages, HD Images & Sayings To Observe Martyr's Day

As mentioned before, there are seven Shaheed Diwas observances in India. The first Shaheed Diwas or Martyr’s Day is observed on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of the father of our nation - Mahatma Gandhi. The second Martyr’s Day remembrance will be on March 23, followed by May 19 (which marks the main incident that sparked the Bengali Language Movement of Barak Valley in the state of Assam), October 21 (Police Martyr's Day), November 17 (Death Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai), November 19 (Birthday of Rani Lakshmibai) and November 24 (death anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2022 06:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).