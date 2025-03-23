New Delhi, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on their death anniversary, observed as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. The three freedom fighters were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, for their unwavering fight against colonial rule.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all." In a video message, he highlighted their immense contribution to India's independence struggle, recalling an incident from Bhagat Singh's childhood. Shaheed Diwas 2025: Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Others Remember Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Martyrs’ Day.

PM Modi Shares Video on Shaheed Diwas

Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/VHGn8G2i4r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2025

"Taking oath on this soil, our heroes fought for freedom. In this soil, a hundred years ago, a small child was sowing wood. When his father asked what he was sowing, he replied that he was sowing guns. The father asked what he would do with them, and the child said he would use them to free his country. That brave child was none other than Shaheed Bhagat Singh," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further stated that even after so many years, the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev remains deeply ingrained in the hearts of every Indian child. Martyrs’ Day 2025 Messages and Quotes: Share Shaheed Diwas Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Quoting a Hindu shloka, he said, "'Neither weapons can cut him, nor fire can burn him.' Such are the people who sacrifice their lives for the nation. On Shaheed Diwas, I pay tribute on behalf of the grateful nation to all the brave men and women who sacrificed everything for the country."

March 23, though a solemn day in Indian history, serves as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of India's freedom fighters. It stands as a tribute to all those who laid down their lives in the pursuit of independence, inspiring generations to cherish and uphold the hard-won freedom of the nation.

