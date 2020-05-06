Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos to Remember Shahu of Kolhapur on His Death Anniversary

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shahu Maharaj, also popularly known as Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, was the first Maharaja of the princely state of Kolhapur (1900-1922). Shahu is considered to be one of the most significant social reformers of his times. He is adored and idolised as one of the most revered figures in the pre-independence in central India. May 6, 2020 marks 98th death anniversary of Shahu Maharaj known as Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi.

Shahu Maharaj, also popularly called as Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, was the Raja of Kolhapur from 1894 till 1900. Shahu later became the first Maharaja of Kolhapur in 1900, and occupied the top post till he passed away in 1922. Deeply influenced by the works, achievements, and contributions of Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj was one of the most-able rulers in central India.

During his tenure, Shahu Maharaj made a flurry of changes in the then existing system and worked aggressively towards a progressive tenure. Much of his contributions and works were to make people give respect to the lower class. Not only that, but he also put in a lot of efforts to ensure that women got their fundamental rights. He worked tirelessly to improve the way of life for women in his empire. A lot can be said about Shahu Maharaj, and it will still seem that the words spoken in his praise would always fall short. Observe his death anniversary by sharing these Shahu Maharaj images and wallpapers.