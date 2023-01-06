Shakambhari Purnima is observed in the Paush month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of January. Shakambhari Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, January 6. It is a Hindu festival primarily observed in India, celebrating the goddess Shakambhari. It is the last day of the Shakambhari Navratri, which begins on the Ashtami and ends on the Purnima of the Paush month. On this day, people wish each other by sending messages saying Happy Shakambhari Purnima. As you observe Shakambhari Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends. Shakambhari Purnima 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations Related to the last day of Shakambhari Navratri.

On this day, devotees bathe in holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari and Kaveri. They pour water on themselves, facing towards the sun. The journey of the nine goddesses of North India is incomplete without a visit to Goddess Shakambhari Devi, situated in the Shivalik mountains. It is the oldest pilgrimage of Shakambhari Devi. Here are wishes and greetings for Shakambhari Purnima 2023, which you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones. Shakambhari Navratri 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

It is believed that Mata Shakambhari Devi came to earth for public welfare. She was revealed amidst the dense forests in the foothills of the Shivalik ranges of the Himalayas. With the grace of Mata Shakambhari Devi, the starving creatures and the dried-up earth got a new life. Wishing everyone a Happy Shakambhari Purnima 2023!

