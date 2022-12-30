Shakambhari Navratri is a very auspicious occasion for Hindus, and it begins with the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Pausha and ends with Pausha Purnima. It is also called Banada Ashtami and will be observed on December 30, 2022. This is a time when Goddess Shakambhari is worshipped for eight days. It is believed that Devi Bhagwati appeared as Goddess Shakambhari wrapped up in fruits, vegetables and leaves when the world was affected by a severe famine. Devotees offer garlands, vermillion and other Shringaar items to the goddess on this day. As you celebrate Shakambhari Navratri 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with everyone you know. Navratri and Durga Puja Difference: Know How These Two Celebrations Are More Different Than You Think!

