Happy Shani Jayanti 2022! Shani Dev is said to be the god of fair justice. It is said that if Shani Dev is pleased, then you get the desired result in terms of happiness and long life. On the other hand, if you have Shani Sade Sati (angry Shani Dev), you may not have the best time. The day of Shani Jayanti is the best day to please the giver of karma. Shani Jayanti falls every year on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. It is celebrated every year as the birth anniversary of Lord Shani Dev.

Shani Dev, who is called 'Dandadhikari' in Hindu scriptures, is popular for his justice. This day has special significance for the people. According to popular beliefs, Shani is the god of justice, and the one who gives results according to the deeds. Know more about puja vidhi, shubh muhurta and importance of the birth anniversary of Sun son Shani Dev.

Shani Jayanti 2022 Date

According to the Panchang, this year the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start at 02:54 pm on Sunday, May 29. This date will end the next day on Monday, May 30, at 04:59 pm. According to the Udayatithi, Shani Jayanti will be celebrated on May 30.

Shani Jayanti Shubh Yog

This time a very special coincidence may take place on Shani Jayanti. This year we also observe Somvati Amavasya and Vat Savitri Vrat on Shani Jayanti. It has been said that such a coincidence is happening after 30 years. On this day, special yog of Sarvartha Siddhi is also being formed.

Shani Jayanti Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning on Shani Jayanti and wear clean clothes after taking bath etc. Then take a vow of fasting while meditating on Shani Dev. Establish a picture or statue of Shani Dev at the place of worship or by laying a black cloth on the puja post. After this, offer blue flowers, fruits, vermilion, kumkum, kajal, akshat etc. to Shani Dev and light a mustard oil lamp. On the day of Shani Jayanti, donate things like black sesame, black lentils, black clothes according to your ability.

The worship of Shani Dev holds special significance in Hinduism. Shani Dev is said to be the god of fair justice. By doing Shani Shanti Puja and Shani Telbhishek rituals on Shani Jayanti, the ill-effect of Shani in the horoscope is also removed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).