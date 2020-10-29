Sharad Purnima 2020 is on October 30. A significant observation, it is the harvest festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashvin. This marks the end of the monsoon season. Also called Kajagari Purnima or Kojagiri Purnima, it concerns the observance of the Kojagara Vrata, observed by devotees. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day, and it is celebrated as Kojagari Lokkhi Puja. To observe the significant festival, in this article, we bring you devotional messages and images for Sharad Purnima. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion, check out the latest collection of Sharad Purnima 2020 messages in Hindi, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja HD images, stickers, greetings and GIFs that are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

There are a lot of traditions associated with Sharad Purnima. On this day, unmarried women in Odisha keep fast with the popular belief of getting their suitable groom. Again, some devotees perform Kojagara Vrata on this day. People also worship Goddess Lakshmi—the Hindu goddess of wealth, and it is also believed to her birthday. To enjoy the festival, here we bring you Sharad Purnima 2020 wishes, messages and greetings to send across with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp stickers. So, without any further delay, download these Sharad Purnima 2020 messages in Hindi that are perfect for celebrating the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sharad Purnima Ka Yeh Khubsurat Chaand Le Kar Aaye Tumhari Zindagi Mein Bahar Aur Khushiyan Hazar…. Mubarak Ho Tumko Yeh Tyohar! Shubh Kojagiri Purnima Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image) WhatsApp Message Reads: कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा को आप और आपके परिवार पर सोमरस बरसे और सुख समृद्धि की वर्षा हो शुभ कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा Sharad Purnima 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sharad Purnima Ki Ratri Hai Sabse Sundar Kyunki Barse Hai Devtaon Ka Pyaar Aur Ashirvad Ban Kar Chandrama Ki Chandini Aur Maa Laxmi Ka Pyaar….. Shubh Ho Aapke Liye Sharad Purnima Ka Tyohar. Sharad Purnima Ki Shubhkamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sharad Purnima Ko Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Somras Barse Aur Sukh Samruddhi Ki Varsha Ho. Sharad Purnima Ki Shubhkamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: आओ साथ मिलकर कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा के चन्द्रमा का आशीर्वाद आओ साथ मिलकर कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा के चन्द्रमा का आशीर्वाद सर नवा कर पाएं और जीवन को समृद्ध बनायें कोजागिरी पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

