Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is the coronation ceremony of the great Maratha King - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 will be celebrated on June 6. This day marks the anniversary of the day that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned in Raigad. The celebration of the coronation, known as Rajabhishek Sohala or Shivrajyabhishek Sohala, is a significant celebration for people who continue to celebrate the Maratha History and spear it forward. People across Maharashtra organize various key events to mark Shivrajyabhishek Sohala, and as we prepare to celebrate Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022, here is everything you need to know about the celebration. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022?

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 will be celebrated on June 6. This annual celebration began as a way to remember and honour the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which took place on June 6, 1674, at Raigad Fort.

Significance of Shivrajyabhishek Sohala

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala is celebrated to mark the beginning of Shivaji Maharaj’s road to shaping the Maratha Empire. Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took over as king in highly challenging times, and his zeal, resilience and bravery shaped the Maratha empire into a brave and prosperous empire that was respected, loved and feared by many. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala celebrations are especially grand in Raigad, where people gather together to celebrate the life and works of Shivaji Maharaj. In addition to this, various local events are also held for followers of Chatrapati to come together and celebrate.

Statues of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are often decorated with garlands and showered with flowers on this day. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022 celebration will be filled with various grand gestures and celebrations. People also take out processions towards the Shivaji Statues to mark this important day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2022!

