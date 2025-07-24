Hariyali Amavasya, also known as Shravana Amavasya is the new moon day that falls during the Hindu lunar month of Shravana. This day holds great religious and cultural significance for people in India. Shravana Amavasya falls in the month of Shravan, which corresponds to the months of July–August in the Gregorian calendar. It is considered spiritually significant in many parts of India and is associated with ancestral offerings, religious fasting, and various rituals. Shravana Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

According to drikpanchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 02:28 AM on July 24 and ends at 12:40 AM on July 25. In Hinduism, the day of the New Moon, or Amavasya, is regarded as the most significant day. The main aim of this day is to honour the ancestors or forefathers. In this article, let’s know more about Shravana Amavasya 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Shravana Amavasya 2025 Date and Shubh Tithi

Shravana Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. The Amavasya tithi begins at 02:28 AM on July 24 and ends at 12:40 AM on July 25.

Shravana Amavasya Significance

Shravana Amavasya holds great significance in Hinduism as the day is dedicated to honouring the ancestors. On this day, people perform Tarpan and Pinda Daan to pay respect to the deceased ancestors. It is believed that these ritual grants peace to their souls and blessings to the family. Amavasya days are regarded as unlucky for carrying out any auspicious rituals, including Griha Pravesh, Mundan, Marriages, and Engagements. On this day, many devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva, especially as it falls in the holy month of Shravana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).