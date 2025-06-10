Snan Yatra, also known as the Devasnana Purnima, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Puri, Odisha. Held on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha (May-June), this sacred event marks the ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra, at the Jagannath Temple. Snan Yatra 2025 falls on Wednesday, June 11. The deities are brought out in a grand procession called the ‘Pahandi’ to the Snana Mandap (bathing platform). Priests then bathe the idols with 108 pots of sanctified water drawn from the temple well. This act symbolises purification and is believed to rid the world of sins. To celebrate Snan Yatra 2025 on June 11, share these Snan Yatra 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra with your friends and family on Debasnana Purnima. Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Time As per Odia Calendar: Know History, Rituals and Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Journey of Devotion and Cultural Heritage.

The ritualistic bathing of Snan Yatra is not only a visual spectacle but also deeply spiritual. Thousands of devotees gather to witness this rare sight of the deities outside the sanctum sanctorum, a moment considered extremely auspicious. After the Snana Yatra, the deities are believed to fall ill due to the heavy bathing ritual and are kept away from public view for 15 days in a phase called Anavasara. During this period, devotees worship a traditional painting of the trio called the ‘Patachitra’. This seclusion builds anticipation for the grand Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival) that follows shortly after. As you observe Snan Yatra 2025, share these Snan Yatra 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, images and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Travel Guide: Top Things To Do and Places To Visit For Spiritual Trip to the Sacred City of Odisha.

Snan Yatra Wishes

Snan Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Snan Yatra Wishes

Snan Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Snan Yatra Images

Snan Yatra Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Snan Yatra Wallpapers

Snan Yatra Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Culturally, Snan Yatra emphasises the human-like qualities attributed to deities in Jagannath tradition. The belief that the gods can fall ill, rest, and recover reflects the unique approach of Jagannath culture, which brings divine figures closer to the lives of ordinary people. The festival also showcases the artistic and architectural richness of Odisha through the beautifully decorated idols and temple surroundings. Ultimately, Snan Yatra is not just a ritual but a spiritual experience that connects devotees with divine compassion, community participation, and the cycle of renewal and reverence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).