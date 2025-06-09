Are you planning to go on a trip in 2025? Going on a spiritual journey to Jagannath Rath Yatra and witnessing all the traditions and rituals will be an unforgettable experience. Every year in Puri, Odisha, this sacred event takes place. People from all across the globe come together to seek blessings and immerse themselves in the pure devotion of Lord Jagannath. Being part of this vibrant chariot festival is special. It helps everyone feel more connected with their roots, culture, and inner self. Hence, we have added the top things you must do during your visit to Puri. The article below contains the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 travel guide that includes the places every traveller must visit for a spiritual trip to the sacred city of Odisha. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Full Schedule: What Is the Significance of Rath Yatra? Grand Procession Details, Religious and Cultural Importance of Odisha’s Chariot Festival.

Do you know that this Rath Yatra is not just about the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra? It is also about beautifully decorating all three chariots, which shows the incredible journey of faith, surrender, and spiritual awakening.

1. Holy Dip

Make your Jagannath Rath Yatra trip more memorable and pure by taking a holy dip on the beach of Puri. It will help create positivity within you. Travellers can also enjoy the sunset and sunrise on the beach.

2. Shopping

Next, you can do a lot of shopping there at the local markets, like buying clothes, paintings, or wooden art pieces to decorate your home.

3. Try Some Delicious Food

Then comes the chance to try some delicious and famous local delicacies, like the ones that specialise in the rich flavour of Odisha. You can try sweets like jalebi, kheer, or lentil/rice khichdi with crisp papad and eggplant. All of them are Rath Yatra's trademark foods.

4. Participate in the Festival

One of the most important things to do in Puri during the Jagannath Rath Yatra is to take part in the gods' chariot procession, as it is really tough to witness Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balarama.

5. Bird-Watching

The last thing you must try is to go to Nalbana Bird Sanctuary, which is located at the popular Chilika Lake. It is a complete paradise for bird watchers, and especially during this season, you will be able to see different birds like pelicans, flamingos, herons, and more.

What are you waiting for? Then this year, make it possible to visit Jagannath Rath Yatra, as it’s a perfect time to disconnect from your daily work routine and, for once in your lifetime, reconnect with your spiritual side.

