Soorasamharam is the grand festivity in Tamil Nadu that celebrates Lord Murugan's victory against the evil demon Soorapadman. Soorasamharam 2022 will be celebrated on October 30 and is sure to be a grand event for Tamil Hindus across the country. The celebration of Soorasamharam actually begins six days prior, when many devotees observe a stringent Skanda Sashti fast, which is finally broken on Soorasamharam. As we prepare to celebrate Soorasamharam 2022, people are sure to share Happy Soorasamharam 2022 Greetings, Soorasamharam 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Soorasamharam GIFs, Images and Wallpapers of Lord Kartikeya or Murugan, Soorasamharam WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Soorasamharam celebrations are considered a significant observance celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Tamil Indians. The Sooranporu performance is based on the story of Murugan, also known as Kandha, as given in the Kanthapura. In the days preceding the performance, the Kandhapaurana is narrated in the temple. At Thiruchendur Murugan Temple, six days of celebrations for Kanda Sashti start from Pirathamai of Aippasi Masam and culminate on Soorasamharam day. Thiru Kalyanam is observed on the next day of Soorasamharam.

The Skanda Sashti Viratham is observed throughout the six days by people who pray to Lord Murugan. The celebration of Soorasamharam 2022 is sure to be extra special and grand as people go all out and celebrate after facing various restrictions last year. As we prepare to celebrate Soorasamharam 2022, here are some Happy Soorasamharam 2022 Greetings, Soorasamharam 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Soorasamharam Gifs, Images and Wallpapers of Lord Kartikeya or Murugan, Soorasamharam WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. Soorasamharam 2022 Live Streaming Online: Watch Video Telecast of Grand Procession of Lord Murugan From Tiruchendur Soorasamharam

Soorasamharam 2022 Images & Lord Murugan HD Wallpapers

Tiruchendur Soorasamharam 2022 (File Image)

Soorasamharam Live Images

Soorasamharam (Photo Credits: Video grab)

Lord Murugan Images for Soorasamharam 2022

Lord Murugan Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Soorasamharam is also celebrated across various temples, but the grandest celebration will be at the Tiruchendur Temple, which will also be witnessed by devotees across the country with the help of live streaming. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Soorasamharam 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).