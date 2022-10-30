Soorasamharam 2022 will be celebrated on October 30. This annual observance is a very important festival that is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Month. On the six days leading up to Soorasamharam, devotees observe the strict Skanda Sashti Vratham 2022. While the celebration of Soorasamharam is a grand observance for all Tamil Hindus, the festivities around Soorasamharam are particularly grand in the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple. So much so that people from across the country are eager to watch the live streaming of Soorasamharam at Tiruchendur Temple. Soorasamharam 2022 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know About Skanda Sashti Viratham, Significance and Celebrations Related to Six-Day Festival.

Soorasamharam 2022 Celebrations at Thiruchendur Temple

Soorasamharam is part of the six-day Skanda Sashti Festival. Various devotees observe a six-day stringent Skanda Sashti Viratham to appease Lord Murugan during this time. According to folklore Lord Murugan or Kartikeya defeated the evil demon Soorapadam or Soorasamharam on the last day of this 6-day fast. This triumph of good over evil is celebrated as Soorasamharam every year by devotees from Tamil Nadu. The celebrations for Soorasamharam begin at Thiruchendur Temple on the first day of the Skanda Sashti Viratham.

Soorasamharam at Tiruchendur Temple 2022 Live Stream Timing

The most important part of this celebration is the Soorasamharam Puja which is conducted throughout the day of Soorasamharam. The Puja begins at 1.30 am with Vishwaroopam Darshan and will go on till the evening when Chaya Abhishekam is performed. The entire Puja will be live-streamed across various channels on Youtube and can be easily accessed online.

Soorasamharam 2022 Puja Timings

Timing Soorasamharam 2022 Schedule 1.30 am Vishwaroopam Darshan 2 am Udyamarthanda Abhishekam 6 am Yaaga Salai Pujai 10 am Abhishekam to Sri Jayanthi Nathar Uchikaala Deepardhanai to Moolavar and Jayanthi Nathar 3pm Deeparadhana & Abhishekam 4.15 pm Sri Jayanthi Nathar Kadarkarai Eluntha Rural 5.30 pm Chaya Abhishekam Soorasamharam

Soorasamharam 2022 Live Streaming Online

Soorasamharam celebrates the victory of good over evil and we hope that Soorasamharam 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and positivity. Happy Soorasamharam 2022!

