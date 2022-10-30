Soorasamharam is a very important part of the Kandha Sashti Viratham festival which is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu. Soorasamharam 2022 will be celebrated on October 30 and is sure to be a very important observance for Tamil Hindus worldwide. Lord Skanda or Karthik is the God that is worshipped during this time. During this time, many devotees observe the stringent Skanda Sashti Viratham as well. The celebration of Soorasamharam is a particularly grand festivity in Thiruvannur Subramanya Swami temple in Kozhikode District of Kerala. As we prepare to celebrate Soorasamharam 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, Soorasamharam 2022 Date & Timing, how to celebrate this festival on Skanda Sashti 2022 and more.

When is Soorasamharam 2022?

Soorasamharam 2022 Date is fixed using the lunar portion of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated on māsa (amānta) / māsa (purnimānta), pakṣa, tithi. Soorasamharam falls on the sixth day of the month of Aippasi or Karthik. This year, Soorasamharam will be celebrated on the Sashti Tithi in the month of Karthik and therefore falls on October 30. The Sashti Tithi Begins at 05:49 on Oct 30, 2022, and will go on till 03:27 on Oct 31, 2022.

Skanda Sashti Viratham

Skanda Sashti Viratham is the annual six-day fast that many devotees observe leading up to the Soorasamharam celebration. The fast starts on the first day or Pirathamai of the Karthika lunar month and ends on the sixth day which is known as Soorasamharam day. Kanda Shasti Vratam 2022 Began on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

While there are various ways to celebrate Soorasamharam, the celebration is particularly grand at the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple. The temple celebrates this festival for all six days, starting from Pirathamai of Karthika Masam culminating on Soorasamharam day. The day after Soorasamharam is celebrated as Thiru Kalyanam.

