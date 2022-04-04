Sri Lakshmi Panchami is a day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, where devotees observe the Lakshmi Panchami Vrat. Also known as Shri Panchami or Shri Vrata, Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on April 5. Goddess Lakshmi is known as the Goddess of wealth, good luck and prosperity. The Chaitra Shukla Panchami is dedicated to her and celebrated as Sri Lakshmi Panchami every year. It is considered a significant and auspicious festival and marks the beginning of a Kalpa. As we prepare to celebrate Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Sri Lakshmi Panchami, Sri Lakshmi Panchami Vrat rules, and the significance of Kalpa & Sri Lakshmi Panchami. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022?

As mentioned before, Sri Lakshmi Panchami is celebrated on the Panchami tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra Month according to the Hindu Calendar. Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022, therefore, falls on April 5. The Panchami Tithi for Shri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 Begins at 15:45 on Apr 05 and will go on till 18:01 on Apr 06, 2022.

Significance Of Sri Lakshmi Panchami

Sri Lakshmi Panchami is celebrated at the beginning of the Hindu New Year. This is extremely significant as it is extremely encouraging to offer one’s prayers to Goddess Lakshmi at the beginning of the year. As per the Vedic division of time, Shri Lakshmi Panchami is also a Kalpadi Tithi, which relates to the beginning of a Kalpa. As per Hindu Panchanga, there are seven Kalpadi days a year, including Gudi Padwa/Ugadi and Akshaya Tritiya days.

To celebrate Sri Lakshmi Panchami or Shri Panchami, people often observe the Shri Panchami Vrata or Shri Vrata, where they abstain from eating anything and offer their constant prayers to Goddess Lakshmi. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi are also bathed in milk, honey, water and other significant items. The celebration is said to help bestow good luck and prosperity to one and all at the beginning of the New Year. We hope that this Sri Lakshmi Panchami fills your life with all the love, light and happiness.

