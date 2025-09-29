Maha Saptami 2025 falls on September 29. The annual commemoration of ⁠Maha Saptami is also known as Navpatrika Puja. An integral part of Maha Saptami celebration is the Maha Snan, which is conducted after the Navpatrika Puja. The festivities of Maha Saptami are marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the community. People are therefore sure to post Subho Maha Saptami 2025 wishes and messages, Durga Puja images and wallpapers, Navpatrika Puja 2025 greetings, Maha Saptami WhatsApp quotes and Happy Navpatrika Puja 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Maha Saptami 2025 Date, Nabapatrika or Kola Bou Puja Rituals and Significance: Know the Importance of the Day Dedicated to Worshipping Goddess Durga.

⁠Maha Saptami is the second day of Durga Puja celebration, which is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by one and all. While the first day of Pujo is focused on inviting Goddess Durga to earth and invoking her into a Bilva tree, the second day is celebrated by spreading the invocation process even further with Navpatrika. The Navpatrika is formed by bundling nine different plants, including the branch of the Bilva tree of the previous day. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: Maha Panchami, Maha Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

Special Pujas and rituals are performed on this day to appease Goddess Durga. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Saptami 2025, people are sure to want to share this joyous festivity with friends and family. Here are some Happy Maha Saptami 2025 wishes and messages, Maha Saptami images and wallpapers, Navpatrika Puja 2025 greetings, Maha Saptami WhatsApp stickers and Happy Navpatrika Puja 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can post online to celebrate this festive time with one and all.

The celebration of Maha Saptami sets the stage for the three most important days of Pujo celebrations, where Goddess Durga begins her battle with the evil demon Mahishasura. The celebrations are therefore of utmost importance as it allows the devotees to show their love, care and adoration to Goddess Durga and help her prepare for the battle. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Saptami.

