Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, is one of the most important days of the 5-day Durga Pujo festivities. This auspicious day marks the formal commencement of Durga Puja rituals in their full glory. According to religious beliefs, on this day, Goddess Durga begins her battle against the demon king Mahishasura, symbolising the power of righteousness and divine strength against evil. This year, Maha Saptami 2025 falls on Monday, September 29. In several eastern states like West Bengal and other regions, pandals witness huge gatherings from Maha Saptami onwards. In this article, let’s know more about Maha Saptami 2025 date, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Durga. Durga Puja 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Mahalaya, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijaydashami? Check Date-Wise Full Schedule of Bengali Durga Puja.

Maha Saptami 2025 Date

Maha Saptami 2025 falls on Monday, September 29.

Navapatrika Puja on Monday, September 29, 2025

Dawn on Navpatrika Day - 05:53 AM

Maha Saptami Puja Rituals

The day of Maha Saptami begins with Nabapatrika Snan or Kola Bou Snan, where nine plants, representing the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, are tied together and bathed in the sacred Ganga water. The Nabapatrika is then adorned like a bride and placed beside Lord Ganesha, signifying fertility, prosperity, and abundance. After this, the rituals of Prana Pratishtha, which means invoking the Goddess into the idol, are performed with sacred chants and offerings. Devotees also perform Pushpanjali, Aarti, and offer bhog to the Goddess and seek her blessings. On this day, the Goddess’s divine energy is invoked and worshipped with grandeur. It reminds devotees of the eternal battle between good and evil and the power of collective faith. The rituals performed on this day are believed to bring prosperity, protection, and blessings to households, setting the stage for Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, the most auspicious days of Durga Puja. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maha Saptami Significance

Maha Saptami is an auspicious day that holds great spiritual and cultural significance. It marks the beginning of the main rituals of Durga Puja, when the Goddess is invoked in her full divine form to bless her devotees. The highlight of Maha Saptami is the Nabapatrika Snan (Kola Bou Snan), where nine plants symbolising the nine forms of Durga are bathed and worshipped with great devotion. Traditional dances, devotional songs, and cultural programs add to the festive spirit of Durga Puja. Families and communities come together, wearing new clothes, sharing bhog, and participating in rituals, symbolising unity and joy.

