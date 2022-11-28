Subrahmanya Shashti is a Hindu festival that falls on the sixth day during Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. According to the Gregorian calendar, Subrahmanya Shashti 2022 will be observed on Monday, November 28. This day holds special significance for the followers of Lord Kartikeya as it marks the victory of Lord Subrahmanya over the demon named Tarakasura. He is also known by the names of Shanmukhya and Skanda. Therefore, this day is also known as Skanda Subrahmanya Shashti. Devotees follow Daan and Snaan rituals as they worship Lord Kartikeya on this day. As you celebrate Subrahmanya Shashti 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this occasion. Soorasamharam 2022 Date in Tamil Nadu: Know About Skanda Sashti Viratham, Significance and Celebrations Related to Six-Day Festival.

Lord Subrahmanya is the second son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. He is also known as the god of Tamils, Tamil Kadavul. Subrahmanya Shashti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in the southern parts of the country namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The people in South India wait desperately for this festival. Celebrating the victory of Lord Kartikeya over Tarakasura, here are Subrahmanya Shashti 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones.

Subrahmanya Shashti 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

On this day, devotees wake up for an early morning sacred bath in the holy rivers like Ganga, Narmada and Yamuna. They worship Lord Kartikeya with full devotion and offer milk on the snake mound form of the lord along with other offerings. It is believed that offering milk to the snake on this day frees one from Sarpa Dosha. There are two ancient and important shrines, the Palani in Tamil Nadu and Kukke Subramanya Temple in Karnataka, which are dedicated to Lord Kartikeya. The celebrations in these two temples are beautiful and thousand of devotees witness the grand events held during the festival. Wishing everyone a Happy Subramanya Shashti 2022!

