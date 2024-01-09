Every year, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated as ‘National Youth Day’ in India on January 12. Vivekananda was a philosopher and one of the most influential spiritual leaders in India. Born on January 12, 1863, his teachings and philosophy have had a significant impact in India and around the world. Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, India. He was a disciple of the 19th-century mystic saint Sri Ramakrishna and became one of the most influential spiritual leaders of India. He played a significant role in the revival of Hinduism in India and was a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. As Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals & International Events in the First Month of the Year.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2024 Date

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, January 12.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti History

In 1984, the Government of India decided to celebrate the birthday of great Swami Vivekananda, i.e. January 12, as National Youth Day every year. The Government believes that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for Indian youth. National Youth Day is celebrated in India every year since 1985. On this day, various events, seminars, lectures, and cultural programs are organised across the country to remember his teachings.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Significance

Vivekananda was a key figure in the introduction of the Hindu philosophy of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world. His ideals and teachings continue to inspire millions of people around the world to strive for personal growth, spiritual development, and the welfare of humanity. National Youth Day is observed all over India on Swami Vivekanand’s birth anniversary at schools and colleges, with processions, speeches, seminars, competitions and sports events. Vivekananda's lectures and writings derived inspiration from Indian spiritual tradition and the outlook of his master, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).