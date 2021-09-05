Many countries celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 5 as proclaimed by UNESCO in 1994. But in India, the date of the birth of the first vice president and second president, i.e., Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers' Day. Therefore, Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas in India is celebrated on September 5 every year. Students, as well as ex-students, wish their teachers on the day with lovely greetings and messages. You can also send appreciation and respect-filled messages to your teachers to make them feel special and thank them for whatever they have been doing for the good. To wish your teachers you may send these WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Status and SMS. Creative, Personalised Yet Budget-Friendly Presents To Give to Your Teachers.

Teachers have worked extremely hard even during this pandemic. Helping and educating children online, conducting activities virtually and taking all the pains to keep the students keep going forward without any break, teachers have done a tremendous job. It’s time we all celebrate their hard work and efforts by sending them Teachers’ Day 2021 messages, Teachers’ Day images and Happy Teachers’ Day wishes thanking them on this special day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Always Been an Excellent Educator Who Knew How To Illuminate a Soul With Its Light. Happy Teachers’ Day to My Favourite Teacher!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You, Teacher, for Helping Me, Bloom. Happy Teachers’ Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Being an Excellent Educator and a Friend Simultaneously. Happy Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are Not Only Our Teacher, but You Are Also Our Friend, Philosopher and Guide, All Moulded Into One Person. We Will Always Be Grateful for Your Support. Happy Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Teaching Me With Kindness, Dear Teacher. Happy Teachers Day!

You can send wishes to the teachers through these WhatsApp stickers, Facebook status, GIF Images and SMS. Today, there are so many social platforms where you can express gratitude and respect to your teachers. Don’t miss any chance to make them feel special, because you are who you are only because of their efforts and hard work. Special Ways To Make Your Teachers and Gurus Feel Special.

Teachers' Day GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Spark, the Inspiration, the Guide, the Candle to My Life. I Am Deeply Thankful That You Are My Teacher. Happy Teachers’ Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Was Lucky To Have a Teacher As Wonderful as You Are. Wishing You a Teacher’s Day That’s Full of Joyous Moments!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Making Our Lessons So Amazing! Happy Teachers’ Day

Dr. Radhakrishnan was a well-known scholar, philosopher and teacher. His work in the field of education is well known. He always encouraged the youth with the power of education to grow and shape the world. Observing his great efforts and hardships in the education industry, we wish all the teachers who have been continuing the efforts after him.

How to Download Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download WhatsApp Stickers for Teachers' Day 2021 online on Play Store. Here is the download link. On Teachers Day 2021, spread as much knowledge as you can and educate as many people so as to lead to a better world. Happy Teachers Day 2021!

