Teachers have played a vital role in shaping the future of a country, and thus honouring this contribution towards education and development, we celebrate Teachers' Day expressing our gratitude. Teachers' Day in India or Shikshak Diwas was first celebrated in the year 1962, honouring and celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Teachers' Day is looked upon as a day to value and acknowledge the contribution of teachers who have helped in shaping our lives. To mark Teachers' Day 2021, here's a collection of the most thoughtful quotes about teachers and teaching as a profession that is perfect to share on this wonderful day. These Teachers' Day quotes can be shared as greetings, messages, Facebook status or SMS on Shikshak Diwas. You can also download Teachers Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online.

Regarded as one of the most difficult yet fulfilling jobs, a teacher is someone who carries a huge responsibility of imparting the right values to the children. And Teachers' Day is a perfect day for students (be it school or college-going or those who graduated long back) to acknowledge their mentors and educators' hard work and dedication. They can send these wonderful quotes and wishes to their teachers who have played an important role in guiding their students in tough times. Best Teachers’ Day 2021 Greetings & HD Images for Free Download Online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best. – Bob Talbert

WhatsApp Message Reads: A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind and touches a heart. - Unknown

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. - – Benjamin Franklin

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nine-tenths of education is encouragement. – Anatole France

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together. – Scott Hayden

WhatsApp Message Reads: Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today. – Malcolm X

WhatsApp Message Reads: The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery. – Mark Van Doren

WhatsApp Message Reads: A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. – Henry B. Adams

How to Download Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download WhatsApp Stickers for Teachers' Day 2021 online on Play Store. Here is the download link. Apart from Teachers' Day WhatsApp Stickers, you will also find photo frames, GIF greetings, messages and a lot more.

Latest Wishes, Messages and Quotes To Celebrate The Teachers' Day

Amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, now is time that we come together and join hands to honour the teachers who have gone a step ahead to teach their students through the digital medium. Wish all the teachers, a very Happy Teachers' Day 2021!

