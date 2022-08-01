Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, urged the citizens of India to actively participate in turning 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' into a mass movement. Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, asked the people to update the 'tricolour or tiranga' as their profile pictures on their social media accounts between August 2 to August 15. He said, "under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 13 to 15, a special movement 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes." Additionally, the prime minister has also encouraged people to put the Indian National Flag as their display pic to observe the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the freedom fighter who designed the Indian National Flag. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Indian Coast Guard Performs an Underwater Flag Demo To Invoke Feeling of Patriotism (Watch Video).

If you wish to be a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement to witness and commemorate India's freedom struggle, then we have given you a complete guide with step-by-step instructions to update your social media profile pictures. To change the display photo on any social media to the 'tricolour flag', firstly download a good quality image of the tiranga from your internet browser on your phone. Then go ahead with the following steps. Har Ghar Tiranga Rules: Government Tweaks National Flag Code; Know Terms & Conditions to Avoid Incorrect Display of Tricolour Ensign at Home.

How To Change WhatsApp Profile Picture

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your device.

2. Click on the three-dotted icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap Settings.

3. Click on your photo that will appear in the extreme left corner in a circle.

4. Now you have entered the section 'Edit Profile.' It would be best if you tapped on your picture one more time and then on the 'Edit' button in the top right corner.

5. You will see three options on your screen, choose the option as per your requirement, move and scale the pic, and decide how you would like your contacts to see it.

Steps To Change Facebook Profile Picture

1. Open or login into your Facebook profile.

2. Select 'Photos' in the 'Explore' section on the left pane of your screen.

3. Navigate to and select the picture you want to keep as dp.

4. Select 'Options' and choose 'Make Profile Picture.

5. Crop and select 'Save'.

How To Update Instagram Profile Picture

1. Go to your Instagram profile and choose the 'Edit Profile next to your username.

2. Press Change Photo and choose the option from import and 'Camera Roll'.

3. When you are ready and select the new profile image, click the Done or the Next icon.

How To Change Twitter Profile Picture

1. Open the Twitter app and tap on the 'Profile' option at the bottom.

2. Click on the Edit Profile option at the top right, followed by the profile picture.

3. Choose the photo from the desired location, crop and tap on the Use option at the top right and then tap on the Save option on the next page.

Hence, you can virtually join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by going through these easy instructions. The prime minister also officially said he was happy that the Mahotsav was taking the form of mass action. "People from all walks of life and every section of the society are participating in different programmes across the country," he expressed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).