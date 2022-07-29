A video of a coast guard Official performing an underwater stunt is going viral for all the right reasons. In the official video shared by ICG, the coast guard member can be seen waving the Indian Flag Inside the seawater as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched by the government of India. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people & to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag, said ICG Officials.

Watch Video;

#WATCH | As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian Coast Guard performed an underwater flag demo at Sea. Idea behind the initiative is to invoke feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people & to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag: ICG officials (Video:ICG) pic.twitter.com/LYjDhVbFQW — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

