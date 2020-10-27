The US Navy Day is Celebrated on October 27 every year. This year it falls on a Tuesday. The first Navy Day in the USA was celebrated in 1922 by the Navy League of the United States, a civilian nonprofit organization, as a day to pay tribute to the sailors. The League suggested October 27, as it is the birthday of Theodore Roosevelt - the 26th President of the USA- who had been an Assistant Secretary of the US Navy .World Polio Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know the History and Events Related to the Day That Highlights the Need for a Polio-Free World.

October 27 also marks the anniversary of a report issued by a special committee of the Continental Congress agreeing to purchase a merchant ships as the foundation of the American Navy, in 1775. However, October 27 is not the birthday of the navy. The US Navy celebrates it birthday in the month of October itself but on 13 October

The U.S. Navy participated each year in the Navy Day celebrations, between 1922 and 1949, by dispatching ships to various U.S. ports where public celebrations were held. In 1949, however, Louis A. Johnson, the first Secretary of Defence, USA replaced the Navy Day by the armed Force Day on third Saturday in the month of May.It is a joint celebration of all the traditional branches of the U.S. military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and the Navy.

Being a civilian organisation, the Navy League was not affected by Johnson’s order. and continues to organise events celebrating the original Navy Day on October 27, every year.

