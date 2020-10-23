The National Mole Day is celebrated every year across the world, especially in the United States on October 23. It is observed between 6:02 am and 6:02 pm. This year, the National Mole Day 2020 falls on Friday. In the early 1980s, the Mole Day was originated in an article in The Science Teacher. The day was founded by Maurice Oehler, now a retired high school chemistry teacher from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on May 15, 1991. World Pharmacists Day 2020 Thank You Messages, HD Images and Quotes: Interesting Facts About Chemists and Druggists and Ways to Appreciate Them for Their Contribution amid the Pandemic.

Mole Day commemorates Avogadro's Number (6.02 x 1023). The number is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. The Avogadro constant is the proportionality factor that relates the number of constituent particles (usually molecules, atoms or ions) in a sample with the amount of substance in that sample. The day is celebrated in schools throughout the world activities related to chemistry. Chemist Body AIOCD Writes to Jeff Bezos, Says E-pharmacies Are 'illegal'.

The time and date are derived from the Avogadro number, which is approximately 6.02×1023, defining the number of particles (atoms or molecules) in one mole (mol) of substance, one of the seven base SI units. For any given molecule, one mole is a mass (in grams) whose number is equal to the molar mass of the molecule.

The American Chemical Society, which is a scientific society based in the United States that supports scientific inquiry in the field of chemistry, sponsors National Chemistry Week. The Mole Day is an integral part of National Chemistry Week. The ACS was founded in 1876 at New York University.

