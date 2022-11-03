Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a very auspicious occasion for Hindus and a rare occurrence when Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are both worshipped on the same day. It is observed in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and parts of Maharashtra. It usually falls one day before Dev Deepawali, called ‘Diwali of Gods’ celebrated on Kartik Purnima. Both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped at different times of the day, with Vaishnavas (worshippers of Lord Vishnu) preferring the Nishitha time, which is the Hindu midnight, for worship and Shaivites (worshippers of Lord Shiva) choosing to perform the Puja at Arunodaya or dawn of the next day. Devotees believe that by following proper rituals during the Muhurat for the worship of Lord Vishnu, they can attain whatever they desire. Here’s everything you need to know about Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja rituals and the significance of the observance. Kartik Purnima 2022 Date: Tripuri Purnima Customs, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Kartika Month’s Full Moon Day.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on November 6 and the Nishita Kaal for worshipping Lord Vishnu is from 11.39 pm on November 6 to 12.31 pm on November 7, which will last for 52 minutes. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 4.28 pm on November 6 and ends at 4.15 pm on November 7, according to Panchang. Is Dev Deepawali Coinciding With Total Lunar Eclipse 2022? When is Chandra Grahan? Know Everything About the Religious and Astronomical Events Falling This Month.

Significance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

The story of this auspicious day can be found in Shiva Purana, which states that on Kartik Chaturdashi, Lord Vishnu pledged to worship Lord Shiva with a thousand lotuses. Lord Shiva then hid one lotus to test Lord Vishnu. When Lord Vishnu found that one lotus was missing, he plucked one of his eyes to offer as the last lotus as he remembered he was also known as Kamal Nayan as his eyes were also like the lotus flower. Impressed by this devotion, Lord Shiva restored his missing eye and even gifted him the Sudarshana Chakra, which has the power and strength of millions of suns. This is why both deities are worshipped on this day.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Puja Rituals

For worshipping Lord Vishnu during the Nishita time, devotees offer a thousand lotuses to him while chanting a thousand names of Lord Vishnu, as given in the Vishnu Sahasranama. The devotees of Shiva observe an early morning bath during Arunodaya at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi and this holy dip on Kartik Chaturdashi is called Manikarnika Snan. The celebrations of this day are the most prominent in Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi, which is a temple for Lord Shiva, but Lord Vishnu is also worshipped on this day and the deities are shown worshipping each other. On this day, Lord Vishnu offers Tulsi leaves to Lord Shiva, who in turn offers Bael leaves to Lord Vishnu.

