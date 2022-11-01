Fifteen days after the Festival of Lights, on the full moon day of the lunar month of Kartik, Hindus observe another auspicious observance of Dev Diwali. Also called Dev Deepawali, the festival falls on the day of Kartik Purnima in Panchang. Dev Deepawali 2022 will be observed on Monday, November 7. The Diwali of the Gods is celebrated in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi when people decorate the steps of the Ganges River from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat with a million earthen lamps or diyas. It is believed that on the occasion of Dev Divali, Gods are believed to descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges. This year, the Earth will witness the last total lunar eclipse for three years on the same day as Dev Diwali. Chandra Grahan 2022, or Lunar Eclipse 2022, will occur on November 8, Tuesday. Blood Moon on November 8, 2022: Last Total Lunar Eclipse in the Next Three Years To Occur on This Day When Moon Will Pass Earth's Shadow & Turn Red!

All About The Total Lunar Eclipse & Dev Diwali Celebration

This year's last total lunar eclipse has been given the name of "Blood Moon" by experts. According to NASA, the Chandra Grahan will be visible from many eastern cities in India, including Siliguri, Kolkata, Patna, Guwahati and Ranchi. The astronomical event can be witnessed with the naked eye, but star gazers can use binoculars and telescopes for a better view. As per reports, the Lunar Eclipse 2022 will also be observable partially from Delhi on November 8, which will begin at 5:32 pm and ends at 6:18 pm. The next total Chandra Grahan will take place on March 14, 2025. One can say that Dev Diwali 2022 coincides with Blood Moon 2022, as the Hindu festival is marked during Kartik Purnima, which will be observed on November 8, 2022.

The primary rituals performed by devotees consist of Kartik Snan and Deepdan to Ganga in the evening. During the Dev Diwali celebration, Varanasi seems like the abode of the Gods. There is hymn chanting, conch shell blowing, reciting of Akhand Ramayan, and Bhoj and rhythmic drum banging. In short, November brings along a series of mesmerizing events which are spectacles worth beholding.

