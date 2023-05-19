Vat Savitri Vrat is observed twice in the Hindu month Jyeshta on the no moon and full moon day. This year the no-moon Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19 of the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2023, here's a bunch of the latest Vat Savitri greetings in Hindi, Happy Vat Savitri 2023 wishes, Savitri Brata messages in Hindi, Vat Savitri Amavasya 2023 HD wallpapers, Sabitri Brata photos, Happy Savitri Vrat 2023 images, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS. You can download them for free and share them with your loved ones.

Vat Savitri Vrat is famous in North India, whereas the one observed on the full moon during Jyeshtha month is also known as Vat Purnima Vrat and is famous in Central and South India, majorly in Maharashtra. It is believed that one should not wear blue, black or white clothes and bangles while observing Vat Savitri Vrat. Also, the women observing this vrat for the first time should use all the ingredients from their maternal side. It is a very auspicious Hindu day, according to astrology.

Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes, messages, greetings, images and SMS.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat Of Day When Women Fast For Long Life Of Their Husbands

On Vat Savitri Vrat, women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husband's good health and long life. The Banyan tree is worshipped on this day, considered the home of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Women wake up for an early morning bath, wear new clothes and start the day-long fast. Wishing everyone observing the fast a very Happy Vat Savitri 2023!

