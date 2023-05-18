Vat Savitri Vrat is an auspicious Hindu fasting ritual observed primarily by married women across India. Vat Savitri 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19. Vat Savitri Vrat holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, symbolising the love, dedication, and unwavering commitment between husbands and wives. It is observed on the Amavasya (new moon day) in the month of Jyeshtha (May or June) as per the Hindu lunar calendar. As you observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY, bring you a collection of Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 wishes, Happy Vat Savitri 2023 greetings, Vat Savitri images, Happy Vat Savitri 2023 HD wallpapers, Vat Savitri messages for WhatsApp and Facebook, quotes and more to share with family and friends.

This vrat derives its name from "Savitri," a legendary figure known for her exceptional devotion to her husband. This sacred observance is believed to bestow blessings upon married couples, ensuring the longevity and prosperity of their relationship. On this day, women who observe Vat Savitri Vrat undertake a rigorous fast, abstaining from food and water for the entire day. The fast is undertaken as a gesture of self-discipline and serves as a means to express their love and devotion to their husbands. Married women wake up early and begin their preparations for the day. They take a ceremonial bath and wear traditional attire, adorning themselves with vermillion and bangles, symbolizing their marital status.

Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vat Savitri is a cherished observance that celebrates the sacred bond between married couples. Through fasting, worship, and storytelling, women express their deep love and commitment to their husbands, seeking divine blessings for their marital bliss. This vrat stands as a reminder of the power of devotion, determination, and the eternal nature of true love.

Wishing everyone a Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2023!

