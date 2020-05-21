Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Wishes & Savitri Brata HD Images: WhatsApp Messages in Hindi, Facebook Greetings, Quotes and SMS to Send on Vat Purnima

Vat Savitri images and greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vat Savitri, a festival observed by married Hindi women will be observed on May 22. Also known as Vat Purnima, women pray for the long life of their husbands. Every year, the day is celebrated with grand festivals and celebrations. While, this year the grandeur has curtailed due to the lockdown, you can still celebrate the occasion by sending these beautiful Vat Savitri HD Images and wallpaper which are for free download online. If you are looking for some of the sweetest and most romantic Vat Savitri 2020 wishes and greetings, then we have got you covered. We, at LatestLY, bring you the latest collection of popular and loving Vat Purnima 2020 and Savitri Brata romantic images, wishes and messages that you will love to share it with your dear ones. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List: How to Worship The Banyan Tree and Seek Blessings From Devi Savitri for a Happy Married Life.

The festive occasion of Vat Savitri is majorly celebrated in the western states like as Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh as well. Women observe fasting, design their hands with trendy henna designs, wear ethnic dresses, and get dressed up in traditional avatar, to dazzle and sizzle on this auspicious occasion. Given how the recent trend has been, a lot of husbands fast along with their wives on such occasions. It would be quite delighting for your partner to know your feelings towards them. You can also download these amazing 2020 Vat Savitri greetings and can make lovely GIFs, and romantic videos as well. Another option is to use WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have creative emojis and stickers, which will amaze your loved ones.

Vat Savitri 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May The Sindhoor testify your Prayers For Your Husbands Long Life, The Mangal Sutra Reminds you Of, The Promises That Binds you. Happy Vat Savitri Puja!

Vat Savitri 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Ashirwad Badon Ka, Pyaar Pati Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Savitri greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Purnima Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai, Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Savitri 2020 greetings and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Fast Taken by Wives for Well Being, Longevity and Prosperity of Husbands. Seeking His Blessings. May This Auspicious Day Fills Your Life With Love and Happiness. Happy Vat Savitri Puja

Vat Savitri 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads:Aaj Mujhe Aapka Khaas Intezaar Hai, Ye Din Hai Vat Savitri Vrat Ka. Apki Lambi Umra Ki Mujhe Darkaar Hai. Jaldi Aana, Yakin Karna Apke Liye. Vat Savitri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Vat Savitri is dedicated to Savitri, who is believed to have fought Yama, the god of death to bring back her dead husband Satyavan and eventually succeeded. In South India, the day is observed on Purnima (Full Moon Day) in the same month as per the Amanta calendar. Women seek the blessings an pray to goddess Savitri for the well-being of their spouses. On the day, they also pay obeisance to the elderly in their family seeking their blessings. We hope the above collection of Vat Savitri greetings and wishes help you to convey your messages of love towards your partner.