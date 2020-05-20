Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List: How to Worship The Banyan Tree and Seek Blessings From Devi Savitri for a Happy Married Life

Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Puja Vidhi and Samagri List (Photo Credits: Wiki And File Image)

Vat Savitri is just around the corner. It is an auspicious festival when married women pray for a happy married life and also keep a fast. One of the important parts of the festival is to offers prayers to a Banyan tree also known as Bargad ka ped or Vat tree. Nature worship has always been an important part of the Hindu culture. Trees, plants, mountains, seas, rivers etc. are worshipped and thanked for their existence. Hindus worship nature according to the season and time. People express gratitude towards nature and also seek blessings for life. One such festival is Vat Savitri. The banyan tree is worshipped and women seek blessings to fulfil wishes. Every year this festival is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. This year, this fast is on Friday 22 May. The Amavasya Tithi starts on May 21, from 9.35 AM and ends 8 minutes to 11 on 22 May. Vat Savitri Vrat and Puja 2020: What Is the Significance of Bargad Ka Ped? Reasons Why Banyan Tree Is Essential for the Hindu Festival.

Vat Savitri Samagri List

Statue of Mata Savitri

Clean cloth for worship

Bamboo fan

Red thread for banyan tree circumambulation

Urn made of clay

Seasonal fruits

Red cloth

Vermilion-kumkum

Roli (holy thread)

A dish for offerings

Akshat and turmeric

Sixteen makeup items

Brass vessels for water consecration

Vat Savitri Pooja Vidhi

The preparation of Vat Savitri fast starts from Chaturdashi Tithi. Your fast must start from this date. You have to wake up before sunrise on Amavasya and clean the place of worship with water. Take a bath by mixing Ganga water in the normal bathwater. Put on sixteen makeup adornments and wear clean clothes and offer arghya to Suryadev. This fast is worshipped under the Vat tree. Vat Savitri Puja 2020 Simple Mehndi Designs: From Arabic to Indian, Latest Henna Pattern Images and Tutorials For Vat Purnima Festival (Watch Videos).

Place seven types of grains in a bamboo basket. Cover it with two pieces of cloth. Place the idol of Goddess Savitri in another basket of bamboo. Offer kumkum to the Vat tree. Tie a thread around the tree seven rounds. After this, listen to the story of Vat Savitri and distribute prasad of Chana Gud.