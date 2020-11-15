Happy New Year 2020! A day after Diwali, the festival of lights, Gujratis celebrate new year. Wishes, greetings bearing the phrases, "Happy new year" "Nutan Varshabhinandan" or Vikram Samvat 2077 messages take over social media. The festival of Diwali signifies the start of the traditional New Year Day (Nav Varsh or Nutan Varsh) following Vikram Samvat or Vikrami calendar for the people in Gujrat and if you are looking for wishes and HD image greetings in Gujrati, we have you covered. So on Gujarati New Year we have for you Vikram Samvat 2076 Greetings Happy New Year 2020 messages, HD images and quotes. To make the festival special, download these Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and more.

This year, Diwali 2020 was celebrated on November 14 and Gujarat New Year Vikram Samvat 2077 will be celebrated on November 16. Usually, it is not celebrated with gap of a day, however, this year due to tithi diffrences this phenomenon is happening. According to the traditions, the first day of Diwali in Gujarat is observed as Agiyaras, second day is celebrated as Vagh Baras or Vaak Baras, Dhanteras falls on the third day, Kaali Chaudash or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on fourth day while Lakshmi Puja takes place on fifth day. The festival of Annakut, falls on the next day of Diwali and is celebrated as "Nutan Varsh" literally meaning "dawn of the New Year" which is why we wish each other new years.

The Hindu New Year's day, of the Vikram era is Kartik sud 1 is also called Bestu Varsh. We have for you the best Happy New year 2020 greetings in Gujarat, Diwali Ni Hardik Shubechao Ne Nutan Varshabhinandan, Nutan Varshabhinandan quotes, Nutan Varshabhinandan Gujarati greetings, Diwali wishes in Gujarati, Happy Diwali images in Gujarati, and more. While Lakshmi Puja, which falls on the third day of Deepavali festival, is considered most significant in most parts of the country, people in Gujarat observe Dhanteras as the main day of Diwali festivals.

Gujarati New Year Facebook Greetings: AA Navu Varsh Tamari Jindagi Harsh, Ulllash, Khushi, Apar Samruddhi Ane Pyar Mohabbat Felave Evi Mari Tamne Subhechcha Che. Navu Varsh Mubarak Thai.

Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Wishes: સાગર ની પેલે પર કોઈ રડતું હશે, તમને યાદ કરી ને કોઈ તડપતું હશે, જરા દિલ પાર હાથ રાખી વિચારી તો જુઓ, તમારા માટે પણ કોઈ જીવતું હશે સાલ મુબારક 2020!

Gujarati New Year Facebook Greetings: Tmara Badha Dukh Khushi Ma Tolu Tmara Badha Raz Tmara Same Kholu Koi Mara Pehla Na Bole Happy New Year 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy New Year, Bursting Exciting Opportunities. Wishing You Health, Wealth, and Happiness in the New Year Ahead. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Great Festive Celebration of Diwali and Start Your New Year on a Positive Not. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

You can download Bestu Varas 2020 Stickers online from Play Store. Here’s the link to download Nutan Varshabhinandan/Gujarati New Year stickers. You can also download the Gujarati New Year calendar. There are festive packs providing greetings, wishes in Gujarati, GIF greetings, quotes and messages. We wish everyone a very Happy Gujarati New Year 2020!

Keeping up with the festive spirit, here’s a collection of New year wishes in Gujarati, Happy new year 2020 messages in Gujarati language, Bestu Varas HD images, Shubh Diwali images, Nutan Varshabhinandan greetings, Nutan Varsh 2020 images, Gujarati New Year wishes and messages.

