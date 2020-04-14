Vishu 2020 Date: Significance of Vishukanni, Meaning of Vishu Ashamsakal Greeting And Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year

Vishu 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The annual celebration of Vishu is an important day in the life of every Hindu Keralite. This festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year is commemorated in the month of April with great zeal and enthusiasm by people from Kerala. Vishu Festival 2020 is celebrated on April 14 all over the world and the celebrations this year are bound to be unique. While the extent of the celebration will scale down with the continuation of lockdown in India and various other parts of the world, the significance of this day remains constant through it all. Malayalis wish each other saying Vishu Ashamsakal which means 'Happy Vishu' in Malayalam.

When is Vishu 2020?

Vishu celebrations take place on the first day of the Malayalam month Medam (mid-April), and it is considered as the beginning of a new year by many. Vishu 2020 falls on April 14 and will be celebrated across the world by people from Kerala.

Significance of Vishu 2020

The most important part of Vishu celebration, apart from spending quality time with family, has to be the preparation of Vishu Kanni. It is traditionally a decorated platter of fruits, vegetables, jewels and wealth that is placed before a mirror. It is customary for people to wake up early and look into the mirror to see their face with the reflection of all the wealth and food, which signifies the beginning of better, more hopeful times which is filled with prosperity.

What makes a Vishukanni?

The Vishukanni platter usually consists of at least ten different types of fruits, like banana, mango, apples, oranges, etc. The presence of a broken coconut with lemon is considered to be a must, and the platter rests on a bed made of rice. Some people also decorate this platter with their gold jewellery and some money. The Kani needs to be placed in such a way that its reflection is completely visible in the mirror. It is believed that looking into this plentiful plate early in the morning signifies the beginning of a prosperous and fruitful year.

How is Vishu celebrated?

After seeing Vishukanni in the morning, people traditionally go on to dress up in festive clothes and enjoy a delicious and sumptuous meal that is prepared. The Vishu lunch traditionally consists of seven different types of dishes including the traditional payasam. Elders also give the kids in the family Vishukaineettam, which are some gifts in the form of money or gold to bless the next generations with wealth and prosperity.

On the day of Vishu, prominent temples like Sabarimala, Guruvayur, etc organise special aartis at the crack of dawn and perform special pujas. People also visit temples with family, seeking the blessings of the almighty. However, these celebrations are bound to be confined to our homes. But, the essence of this celebration is the hope and positivity of better days that are coming and we hope that this Vishu brings in those much-needed days of prosperity. Happy Vishu 2020 everyone!