Happy Vishu 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings, GIFs And SMS to Celebrate Kerala New Year

Vishu 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishu is Kerala's Hindu New Year which is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Vishu 2020 falls on April 14. The same festival is observed in other states of the country under different names. While festivities, traditions and customs vary, the core element of the festival remains the same. Vishukkani, the first sight of the Vishu morning is of utmost importance of Malayalis. An array of dishes which are prepared called Sadhya is another highlight of the festival. People meet their friends and relatives and celebrate the day together. However, this year, due to coronavirus lockdown celebrations have been curtailed everywhere. However, you can still keep the festive spirit by sending these messages and wishes to your closed ones. As Vishu is celebrated on April 14, we bring to you Vishu HD Images and Wallpapers for free download to send your loved ones. Vishu 2020: From Pulissery to Payasam, List of Traditional Dishes in Sadhya Served on Hindu New Year in Kerala (Watch Videos)

On Vishu, people visit temples in the early hours of the morning. Generally, Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or the Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple witnesses large crowds in the morning. In the wee hours of the morning, children along with elders burn firecrackers as a part of the celebrations. Meanwhile, here are Vishu WhatsApp messages, wishes and GIF greetings to wish them a Happy New Year.

Vishu 2020 Photos (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: May Your New Year Opens New Doors to Happiness. Wishing You an Auspicious Vishu.

Vishu 2020 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: Banish Your Worries and Let Your Minds Be Filled With Happiness. Happy Vishu

Vishu GIF

Vishu 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: Spread the Message of Love and Good Luck. Begin Your New Year With a Prayer. Wishing You a Happy Vishu.

Vishu 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishu WhatsApp Message: May the New Year Bring You a Lot of Cheer and Good Health. Have a Prosperous Vishu Kanni This Year Wishing You a Happy Vishu.

Vishu WhatsApp Stickers

This Vishu you can celebrate the festival by wishing your closed ones 'Happy Vishu' through WhatsApp Stickers. Download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Vishu.