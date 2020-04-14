Happy Vishu 2020 Messages & Vishu Ashamsakal Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Greetings in Malayalam, SMS to Send Happy Kerala New Year Wishes

Happy Vishu 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Vishu 2020 to everyone! It is a day that celebrates the Malayali New year. Along with the Malayalam New Year, even other communities like the Tamil, Bengali, Assamese are marking their new year celebrations today. The festivities are similar, about making special food, seeking blessings from the deity and of course, about sending festive greetings. We have thus got a special collection of Happy Vishu greetings and Vishu Ashamsakal images which you can download for free and send everyone. We have made the latest collection of Vishu 2020 messages, greetings, HD photos and some WhatsApp stickers too. Scroll on to get more of Happy Vishu Ashamsakal images, greetings and wishes. Happy Vishu 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings, GIFs And SMS to Celebrate Kerala New Year.

Vishu is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kerala. One of the prominent parts of the celebration is Vishu Sadhya, which is an extensive platter of dishes offering different flavours. People arrange a Vishukanni which is a statue of Lord Krishna and other produce of harvest including vegetables, fruits, grains other than money and gold. All of it is worshipped with the hope of a great year ahead. People pray to Lord Krishna for prosperity and well being as they enter into the new year. And of course, send out happy new year messages and images. Vishu Ashamsakal HD Images & Vishu 2020 Wishes in Malayalam: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS and Messages to Send on Kerala New Year.

Vishu 2020 Wishes & HD Photos

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With Blessings of Wellbeing and Happiness! Wish You a Very Happy Vishu.

Happy Vishu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time to Spread Love and Wish for a New Start. Wishing You a Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome Vishu With New Hope at Heart and With Great Enthusiasm, Anticipation and Eagerness.

Happy Vishu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vishu Take a Vow to Make Life Beautiful and Exciting by Accepting Both Its Sorrow and Happiness.

Happy Vishu 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Take a Vow to Bring Goodness and Joy in the Lives of Those Who Are Close to Us. Wish You a Very Happy Vishu!

Vishu GIFs

How to Download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers Online?

WhatsApp Stickers are a widely used feature to communicate these days. And why not make the best use of them to send festival greetings? You can use stickers for sending festival wishes. You can download Vishu WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your near and dear ones. LatestLY wishes everyone celebrating a very happy Vishu. Pass on the above good wishes and send them to your friends and family. Have safe celebrations and stay safe.