Vishu is the traditional New Year festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. It marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar and usually falls on April 14 or 15. A key highlight of Vishu is the "Vishukkani", which is an arrangement of auspicious items like rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers (especially Konna flowers), a mirror, and coins, all placed in front of Lord Krishna. People wake up early to view the Vishukkani as the first sight of the new year, believing it will bring prosperity and good luck. Vishu 2025 is on April 14 and to celebrate the Malayali New Year, we bring you Happy Vishu 2025 wishes, messages, Vishu Ashamsakal greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Another important tradition of Vishu is the giving of "Vishukkaineetam", where elders gift money to younger members of the family as a blessing for prosperity. The day is also celebrated with firecrackers, traditional feasts called Sadhya, and visits to temples. Vishu reflects a sense of hope, renewal, and gratitude, celebrating nature's bounty and family togetherness. As you celebrate Vishu 2025, share these Happy Vishu 2025 wishes, messages, Vishu Ashamsakal greetings, HD images, quotes and wallpapers.

Sharing Vishu wishes is a heartfelt way of connecting with loved ones during the festival. People send messages, greetings, and blessings to family and friends, expressing hope for a prosperous and joyful year ahead. In today’s digital age, warm wishes are shared across phone calls, texts, and social media, keeping the festive spirit alive even when miles apart. These greetings often include phrases like “Vishu Ashamsakal” (Vishu wishes) and carry messages of peace, happiness, and abundance. Whether in person or virtually, sharing Vishu wishes strengthens bonds and spreads positivity, making the celebration even more special for everyone involved.

