Vishu is a traditional New Year festival celebrated in Kerala and by Malayali communities around the world. It usually falls on April 14 and marks the beginning of the Malayalam month Medam. Vishu symbolises prosperity, renewal, and the cyclical nature of life. A central aspect of the festival is the Vishukkani—a carefully arranged display of auspicious items such as rice, fruits, vegetables, gold, flowers (especially Konna or golden shower blossoms), and a mirror, which is the first thing people see upon waking to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

Vishu is filled with joyful customs and rituals, including early morning prayers, family gatherings, wearing new clothes (Vishu Kodi), and the tradition of Vishukkaineetam, where elders gift money to younger members of the family. A special feast known as Sadya is prepared, featuring a variety of vegetarian dishes. Vishu blends spiritual observance with cultural festivity, celebrating hope, abundance, and the blessings of life.

Though not as central as in some other festivals, rangoli—called Kolam in Kerala—is still a cherished part of Vishu celebrations in many households. These designs are typically made at the entrance of homes using rice flour or coloured powders to welcome prosperity and good luck. Vishu kolams often incorporate traditional symbols like lamps, floral patterns, and the Konna flower, which is closely associated with the festival. Rangoli designs for Vishu may also include elements from the Vishukkani, such as the mirror, rice, or fruits, woven creatively into the artwork. Bright colours like yellow and gold are commonly used to reflect the festive spirit and the promise of abundance. These decorative patterns not only enhance the aesthetic of the home but also express joy, creativity, and devotion as families celebrate the beginning of a new year.

