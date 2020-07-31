Friendship Day is one of the most loved events in the country. People celebrate the day with their friends with varying celebrations. It is one of the much-awaited occasion wherein people celebrate the beautiful relationship between friends. Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates across countries and in India, Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday of August. Friendship Day 2020 falls on August 2. International Friendship Day was first proposed in 1958 and celebrated across several countries. The United Nations observes July 30 as the official International Friendship Day. The General Assembly of the UN declared it on April 27, 2011. Happy Friendship Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Greeting Cards, SMS and Quotes to Wish Your Friends.

In 1998, Nane Annan, the wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN. The day is however believed to have originated from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930. On this day, people send 'Happy Friendship Day' to their friends. They also exchange gifts and tie friendship bands on each other's wrist. People prefer to celebrate the entire day in their friends' company. While this year, you may not be able to celebrate the event like always due to COVID-19 and social distancing, you can still observe it virtually. Friendship Day 2020 Mehendi Designs: Apply These Cute Mehndi Designs & Indian Henna Patterns on Your Palms And Surprise Your BFF! (Watch Videos)

The day is a celebration of our friends who have been there with us through highs and lows. Some also celebrate the day with their siblings who have been there with them throughout their lifetime. Make sure to send a beautiful Friendship Day to your dearest one. You can also share with some heartfelt notes telling them what they mean to you. We wish everyone a Happy Friendship Day well in advance!

