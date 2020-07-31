Friendship will be celebrated in India on August 2 and people are quite excited for the observance. Especially young are impatiently waiting for Friendship Day so that they can hang out with their gang. But due to COVID-19 lockdown, people have been advised against stepping outside. However, you can still observe the day through virtual celebrations and be connected to your friends. Meanwhile, here's something that can you surprise your best friends with. Ahead of Friendship Day 2020 in India, we bring to you cute Mehendi designs based on friends and friendships. You can write 'Happy Friendship Day' on your palms or either of your hands with henna and surprise your friends. Friendship Day 2020 Date in India: Why is First Sunday of August Celebrated as Friendship Day in India? Know History, Significance and Celebrations Around Day of BFFs!

You can also write your friend's name on your wrists and make them feel special on Friendship Day. Watch the DIY videos below which show the simple way in which you can make the designs on your palms. These Indian henna patterns are easy to make and won't take much time also. You can also write 'Friend Forever' on her wrist to show how you feel for this person. Let your friend know how much they mean to you and what better time than Friendship Day. How to Make Friendship Bands at Home? This Friendship Day 2020, Here Are Simple DIY Videos to Make Beautiful Homemade Bands.

Friendship Day Mehendi:

Special Mehendi For Friendship Day:

Friendship Day Mehendi Design:

Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates across the world. And India celebrates it on the first Sunday of August every year. As Bakrid is also around the corner, many women are anyways applying Mehendi on their palms ahead of the festival. We wish you a Happy Friendship Day and hope you have a great time with your closed ones.

