Nag Panchami 2025 will be celebrated on July 29. People will observe this auspicious day with devotion and traditional rituals. Celebrating Nag Panchami, also known as Naga Panchami is a beautiful and deep connection between humans and nature, especially in our Indian culture. This auspicious day is dedicated to worshipping snakes. Yes, you just read that correctly. In Hindu culture, Nag Panchami is all about taking blessings from the powerful Naga Devtas. Devotees celebrate the festival with complete devotion and traditional rituals. It falls during the sacred month of Shravan, which is considered one of the most highly auspicious times per the Hindu calendar. On this day, devotees offer milk, flowers, belpatra and prayers to snake idols or, Shiv linga. In this article, you will know about Nag Panchami 2025 date, its history and significance, and how to celebrate the festival. When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Know Rakhi Date, Shravan Purnima Tithi, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Bond Between Siblings.

Nag Panchami 2025 Date and Time

Nag Panchami 2025 is on July 29. People will celebrate this auspicious and significant day by offering flowers, milk, and prayers to Nag Devta. This year, the Puja Muhurat of Nag Panchami is from 05:41 AM to 08:23 AM. Sawan Mahina 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Important Things To Keep in Mind During the Holy Month of Shravan for Spiritual Purity, Devotion, and Divine Blessings.

Nag Panchami Rituals

On this day, all the devotees bathe in the early morning and perform puja for Nag Devta at their home to take his blessings for good health, prosperity, and safety. While performing the puja, devotees can also visit any nearby temple and offer milk, flowers, Ganga jal, belpatra, Dhatura, and incense to the nag devta. Alternatively, you can also give it to the Shiv linga.

Nag Panchami History and Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was playing with his friends on the banks of the Yamuna River. At that time, his ball got stuck in the tree's branches. When Krishna was trying to get back the ball, suddenly, he fell into the river. At that time, he was attacked by Kaliya, who was known as a fearsome snake. After doing a long and fierce battle with Kaliya, he realises Krishna and thinks that he is not like another ordinary child who would beg for mercy. Do you know that Krishna spared the snake only on one condition: that he would never disturb any people again? That is why this day, Nag Panchami, is celebrated to commemorate Krishna's victory and his act of saving people from Kaliya. Also, Nag Panchami is an occasion with specific significance observed in Shravan on the fifth day after the new moon or in Ashadh in some areas following the full moon.

Do you know that it is believed that celebrating and performing all rituals of Nag Panchami helps bring good luck, protects you, promotes prosperity, and promotes good health? Nag Panchami is also a gentle reminder to respect all living beings and the natural forces that help protect you.

