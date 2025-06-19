On August 9, all the siblings from all across the globe will celebrate this auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan. Well, celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025 is one of the most cherished Indian festivals, and it is all about appreciating the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, all the sisters tie a sacred thread called Rakhi on their brothers' wrists. This Hindu ritual aims to pray for your brother's protection and happiness; on the other hand, the brother's responsibility is to promise to support and care for their sister always in life. In this article, you will learn about Raksha Bandhan 2025 date, Shravan Purnima tithi, rituals, history and significance to celebrate the day dedicated to the bond between siblings. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date

Raksha Bandhan 2025 falls on August 9. Siblings celebrate this auspicious day with love, happiness and care.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi Purnima Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar, the full-moon lunar day, or Purnima Tithi, for Shravan 2025 starts at around 02:12 PM IST on August 8 and ends at about 01:24 PM IST on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals

On Raksha Bandhan, the sisters bathe in the early morning, get dressed and perform the puja.

After that, the sisters prepare the thali to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. They put some Tilak, a beautiful rakhi, some sweets, rice, and a diya on it.

Then, they perform arti, tie the rakhi on their brothers' wrists, and pray to God for their happiness and well-being. In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them money or gifts.

After that, the sister gives the brother sweets and water to drink, and finally, the brothers touch their sister's feet for blessings.

Raksha Bandhan History and Significance

According to the mythology, Krishna and Draupadi are very close and good friends. At that time, Krishna injured his finger in battle with the Sudarshan chakra. Seeing him hurt, Draupadi tore a piece of her sari to bandage his wound and stop the bleeding. Seeing that Krishna felt so overwhelmed, the sweet act of love and gratitude. Right after that, he promised to repay her in any way. As promised, Krishna heroically saves Draupadi during her moment of need when she is humiliated in the royal court of Hastinapur when the Kauravas are trying to disrobe her. Sawan Mahina 2025 Dos and Don'ts: Important Things To Keep in Mind During the Holy Month of Shravan for Spiritual Purity, Devotion, and Divine Blessings.

Apart from all the rituals and traditions, celebrating Raksha Bandhan is a beautiful tradition filled with love, laughter, and lifelong memories. Not only that, but this festival is also a kind and gentle reminder about the importance of family, togetherness, and unconditional support.

