Mumbai, March 9: Gudi Padwa, the traditional New Year for the Marathi and Konkani communities, will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Marking the first day of the Chaitra month, the festival signals the beginning of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and is observed with the hoisting of the "Gudi" flag, traditional feasts, and family gatherings across Maharashtra and Goa.

The festival of Gudi Padwa is determined by the Pratipada Tithi (the first lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. For Gudi Padwa 2026, the specific timings for the Tithi are as follows:

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 06:52 AM on March 19, 2026

06:52 AM on March 19, 2026 Pratipada Tithi Ends: 04:52 AM on March 20, 2026

Since the Tithi prevails during sunrise on March 19, the day is designated for the primary celebrations. According to Vedic astrology, the year 2026-27 marks the beginning of the Parabhava Nama Samvatsara.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Cultural and Mythological Significance

Gudi Padwa holds multifaceted significance, blending seasonal changes with historical and religious lore.

Creation and Time: According to the Brahma Purana, it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day, effectively marking the "start of time."

Victory of Good over Evil: The festival commemorates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and victory over Ravana. The Gudi flag is raised as a "Brahmadhvaja" (the flag of Brahma) to symbolise triumph. Historically, it is also associated with the Maratha empire, specifically honoring the victories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Harvest and Spring: Agriculturally, Gudi Padwa marks the end of the Rabi (winter) crop season and the beginning of a new harvest cycle, welcoming the arrival of spring (Basant).

Gudi Padwa Rituals and Traditions

The day begins early with a series of traditional practices aimed at inviting prosperity and health into the household.

1 - Hoisting the Gudi

The most defining feature of the festival is the Gudi, a long bamboo stick decorated with a bright silk cloth (typically yellow or green), neem leaves, mango twigs, and a garland of flowers. An inverted copper or silver pot (kalash) is placed on top. It is traditionally hoisted on the right side of the main entrance to ward off evil and invite positive energy.

2 - The Ritual Oil Bath

Devotees begin the day with Abhyanga Snan, a ritual oil bath using aromatic oils and powders. This practice is believed to cleanse the body and soul for the coming year.

3 - Neem and Jaggery Consumption

A unique tradition involves eating a mixture of neem leaves, jaggery, honey, and cumin. The combination of bitter and sweet flavours serves as a reminder that life is a balance of joy and sorrow, and both must be accepted with grace.

4 - Festive Cuisine

Homes are filled with the aroma of traditional dishes. The centerpieces of the Gudi Padwa feast include:

Puran Poli: A sweet flatbread stuffed with lentils and jaggery.

A sweet flatbread stuffed with lentils and jaggery. Shrikhand: A creamy, strained yogurt dessert often served with hot puris .

A creamy, strained yogurt dessert often served with hot . Kanji: A special drink prepared in certain regions of Maharashtra.

While celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, the same day is observed as Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. In Manipur, it is known as Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, while the Kashmiri Pandits celebrate it as Navreh.

