World Bonobo Day is an annual event that is celebrated on February 14 to raise awareness about bonobos, one of humanity’s closest relatives. The global event also encourages people of the world to promote their conservation. Bonobos are highly intelligent great apes found only in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are known for their strong social bonds, cooperative behaviour, and matriarchal society, where females play a leading role in maintaining peace and harmony. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Bonobos are distinguished from common chimpanzees by relatively long limbs, pinker lips, a darker face, a tail-tuft through adulthood, and parted, longer hair on their heads. They are often called the ‘forgotten apes’. Bonobos share a remarkable 98.7% of our DNA, making them our closest living relatives. In this article, let’s know more about World Bonobo Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Bonobo Day 2025 Date

World Bonobo Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 14.

World Bonobo Day Significance

Bonobos are endangered due to habitat destruction, poaching, and other illegal activities. On World Bonobo Day, conservationists and wildlife organisations organise events and programs to educate the public, call for stronger protection measures for bonobos and encourage support for conservation efforts. Bonobos are often called the "hippie apes" because of their peaceful roles.

World Bonobo Day serves as a great platform to spread awareness and highlights the need to protect bonobos and their rainforest habitat, ensuring their survival for future generations.

