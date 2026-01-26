Mumbai, January 26: While the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi today, January 26, captured the world's attention, India's Republic Day celebrations do not officially end with the unfurling of the national flag. The festivities follow a structured multi-day transition that culminates on the evening of January 29 with the Beating Retreat Ceremony. This centuries-old military tradition serves as the formal "curtain call" for the national celebrations, signalling the return of troops to their quarters and the symbolic closing of the Republic Day period.

What Is the Significance of January 29?

January 29 is designated as the day the Republic Day celebrations reach their ceremonial conclusion. Held at Vijay Chowk, with the illuminated backdrop of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the North and South Blocks, the date marks the third day after the main parade. Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Conclude With Air Show Flypast at Kartavya Path; President’s Bodyguard Escort Droupadi Murmu, EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

The choice of this date ensures that the spirit of the Republic is sustained beyond a single day of festivities. It provides a solemn bookend to the public display of military prowess seen on January 26, transitioning from the high-energy parade to a more reflective, musical tribute to the nation’s armed forces.

All About The Beating Retreat Ceremony

The centrepiece of January 29 is the Beating Retreat, a spectacular display by the massed bands of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Since 2016, the ceremony has expanded to include bands from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The ceremony follows a precise military protocol:

Arrival of the President: As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President arrives escorted by the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

Musical Performance: The bands perform a series of martial tunes, including both traditional Indian compositions and classic hymns like "Sare Jahan Se Achha."

Lowering the Flag: At exactly sunset, the national flag is lowered, and the buglers sound the "Retreat," signalling the end of the day's events.

Historical Context and Origins of Beating Retreat

The tradition of "Beating the Retreat" dates back to 16th-century England, where it was known as "watch setting". Drummers would beat a rhythm at sunset to signal patrolling units to return to their castles and to warn labourers that the gates were closing. In India, the ceremony was indigenously developed in the early 1950s. Major G.A. Roberts of the Indian Army conceived the modern Indian version to mark the first state visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Over the decades, it has evolved into a symbol of national pride, blending Western military music with Indian folk and patriotic melodies. India Republic Day 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates India's 77th Gantantra Diwas With Space-Themed Doodle (See Pic).

Bharat Parv and Extended Festivities

This year, the celebration period is further extended by Bharat Parv, a cultural festival organised by the Ministry of Tourism. While the military ceremonies conclude on the 29th, Bharat Parv often runs through January 31 at the Red Fort lawns, showcasing regional handicrafts, food, and folk performances to keep the patriotic momentum alive for the general public.

