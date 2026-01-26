New Delhi, January 26: India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path. After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. Republic Day 2026: Breaking Protocol, PM Narendra Modi Walks Down Kartavya Path, Greets People (Watch Video).

The President's Bodyguard regiment is the senior-most in the Indian Army and the only one authorised to carry two standards, presented by the President on November 16, 2023. The motto and war cry of the regiment is 'BHARAT MATA KI JAI'. The President's Bodyguard is an Airborne Cavalry Regiment with a history of operational service.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show. The Indian Air Force presented a stupendous fly-past as celebrations on Kartavya Path came to a close. Precision at tremendous speeds was on display as the Air Force Pilots showcased the incredible symbiosis of man and machine. A total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, participated in this year's Republic Day flypast. These aircraft are operating from five different bases. Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Sports Multicolored Pagdi; Look at His Iconic Turban Looks Over the Years.

At the beginning of the 90-minute parade a 21 Gun Salute, was presented by the 1,721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment. The ceremonial salute was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, with Naib Subedar (AIG) Anutosh Sarkar performing the duties of the Gun Position Officer.

The 21 Gun Salute is a time-honoured tradition, observed on Republic Day and Independence Day, and during State visits of foreign Heads of State. On this solemn occasion, it stands as a powerful tribute to the National Flag, symbolising the sovereignty, unity and strength of the Republic of India. Executed with flawless precision, the salute is fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system, deployed along the iconic Kartavya Path.

