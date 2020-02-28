International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life

Women's Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Women's Day (IWD) is observed annually on March 8. The day celebrates their achievements and highlights women's rights. The theme for International Women's Day 2020 is 'I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights'. On this day, various events, workshops and programs are held celebrating women. People send women wishes and messages to women celebrating them. And as International Women's Day 2020 approaches we have compiled Women's Day greetings and wishes which you can send your loved ones. The list includes Women's Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, SMS, GIFs, messages and Hike Stickers. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

International Women's Day came into being after the Socialist Party of America organised a Women's Day in New York City on February 28, 1909, German revolutionary Clara Zetkin proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Woman's Conference that March 8 be observed as a day annually in memory of working women. As we celebrate the day, we bring to you a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the day.

Women's Day WhatsApp Message: May Your Day Be Filled With Happiness, Sweet Smiles and Warm Hugs. Happy Women’s Day!

Women's Day Facebook Greetings: May You Continue to Blossom and Spread Your Fragrance Among the People Around You. Happy Women’s Day!

Women's Day WhatsApp Message: May You Always Shine and Spread Light All Around. Happy Women’s Day!

We wish all women around the world Happy Women's Day in advance!