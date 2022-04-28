Every year on the 28th of April, Workers' Memorial Day is celebrated to pay homage to all the diligent labourers and workers who were injured, disabled or lost their lives while doing their job in the field. The annual observance is also known by the names International Workers' Memorial Day or International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured. The major reason behind marking the occasion is to raise awareness among the general public about workplace accidents which may lead to many problems, one of them being human loss. A workplace accident or occurrence can be a discrete occurrence in the course of a job that may result in disability or mental or physical harm to the labour. Workers’ Memorial Day 2022 falls on Thursday to commemorate the lives that have been given in the pursuit of comfort, service and convenience. International Workers’ Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About May Day or Labour Day Celebrations.

Origin Of Workers’ Memorial Day 2022

It is important to mark a date wherein all the hardworking workers should be remembered for their utmost willpower and dedication to their tasks. In the year 1989, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL–CIO) declared April 28 as "Workers' Memorial Day" to pay respect to the hundreds of thousands of working people who were either killed or physically injured on or at their respective job, every year. The same day is also marked as the anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

Objective And Significance Of Observing Workers' Memorial Day 2022

Occupational injuries and mental and physical illnesses have broad social and economic impacts on workers and their families as well, which directly impacts society as a whole. Workplace incidents happen due to reasons like slips and falls, transportation which is one of the major causes, contact with equipment and objects, and exposure to harmful substances and environments. To make sure that all the labours should work in a safer environment, many organizations hold campaigns, workshops and workplace awareness events on the day of International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured.

