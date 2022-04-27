International Workers' Day is also known as May Day, Labour Day or Workers' Day. The day is observed in many countries and commemorates the struggles and sacrifices of the workers and labours' movement. The day is also celebrated to mark the victories and the gains made by the campaign. A similar kind of day is celebrated in the United States and also in Canada on the 1st of September and is known as Labour Day. International Workers' Day 2022 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, GIF Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Send on 1st of May.

Date of International Workers' Day 2022

International Workers' Day 2022 will be celebrated on the 1st of May. The date of the occasion was chosen in 1889 by the international federation of socialist groups and trade unions in support of the labour rights movement.

History And Significance

International Worker's day was established in 1889 by the international federation of socialist groups and trade unions to commemorate the Haymarket Riots of 1886 that took place in Chicago. Five years later, in the US, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation to make Labour Day celebrated in some states on the 1st of September, the national day of celebrations for the workers, because he was uncomfortable with the socialist history of the International Workers Day. International Workers Day was marked as the official day of recognition in 1889 in a meeting in Paris held by socialists and labour parties in support of the labours and workers and to mark the Haymarket Riots of Chicago, the parties called for international demonstrations on the anniversary of the riots to remember the lives of the people lost and the values and rights of workers.

In the Soviet Union and European Countries, the day became associated with modern meanings instead of the day historically remembered as the rural pagan festival. Leaders across the Soviet Union and Europe accepted the new meaning of the day, believing it would unite workers against capitalism. Grand processions were held in the streets of Moscow. The fall of the Soviet Union, however, did impact the meaning of the day, but the day is internationally celebrated in support of labourers and workers now.

Celebrations of International Workers' Day

International Workers' day or May Day is celebrated by hosting and taking part in rallies in support of workers and labourers. People go on picnics with families and friends. And demonstrations are also held in remembrance of the history of May Day.

