World Boss's Day is observed on October 16 in the United States. The day is observed by employees to thank their bosses for their contribution in their work life. Employees show their gratitude to bosses by giving them gifts and presents. Some also send greeting cards and flowers as a thanksgiving. Patricia Bays Haroski registered National Boss's Days as a holiday with the US Chamber of Commerce in honour of her father, who was also her employer in 1958. She created the holiday to improve relationships between supervisors and their employees. As we observe World Boss' Day 2020, we bring to you some cool gift ideas to give your bosses.

Patricia created the day because she felt that her father who was a boss was rarely recognised by employees. The day thus grew in popularity and today it is celebrated grandly. While people often have differences with their bosses, on the observance, people try and dedicate the day for their seniors.

Office Desk Plant

Desk plant (Photo Credits: Pexels)

A small green plant will surely brighten the look and feel of your boss' office table. If the person has a separate cabin, then you can go for a bigger plant also.

Leather Business Card Holder

Leather card holder (Photo Credits: Pexels)

There is not a better official gift to give your boss than a leather business cardholder. On World Boss Day, a chic cardholder can never go wrong.

Tea Sampler

Tea Sampler (Photo credits: Unsplash)

A classic gift for your boss would be a desk drawer tea collection. You can get some of the tea samples in the world include Cinnamon Chai, Peppermint Amour, and Silk Dragon Jasmine.

A Cool Desk Sign

A customised table sign with the holder 'I am not bossy, I am the boss' will be the coolest gift ever to give your boss. You can also customise and give something that suits the persona of your team lead.

Table Light

Table light (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Gift your boss something simple yet that brights up his or her cabin. You can get a table light in different funky geometric shapes for a warm glow.

Along with a gift, you can also celebrate the occasion by appreciating your boss' work. It can also be a good opportunity to learn what they do keep the office working smoothly.

